Whip Media Appoints Jaime Otero as VP, Adds Globo, Univision and Onza to its Online Media Exchange (EXCLUSIVE)

L.A.’s Whip Media, a leading international enterprise software platform and aggregator of entertainment-related data, has appointed Jaime Otero to the newly created role of VP of business development and content strategy. The company also announced that Brazil’s Globo – the largest media group in Latin America, Univision’s VIX AVoD platform and Spain’s Onza are joining the Whip Media Exchange, the company’s AI-powered virtual content marketplace.

More than just an online catalog for audiovisual content, Whip Media Exchange’s platform uses proprietary technologies to collect and analyze data which can help clients make more informed licensing decisions when acquiring new programming. Each series and film on the platform is analyzed and given a demand score based on consumer viewership and engagement insights collected from 18 million viewers in more than 170 countries on more than 1,100 platforms. Buyers and sellers can then use the demand score to identify when and how to move content.

On the Exchange, Globo will distribute several of its premium telenovelas, drama series, factual and lifestyle programs, and kids’ programs. Similarly, Onza, a major distributor and content producer in Spain, will use the marketplace to move its original telenovelas, series and documentaries. Univision will use the platform to acquire content for VIX, its recently acquired Spanish-language ad-supported streaming service with millions of users in the U.S. and Latin America.

“As our unique data and analytics highlight how TV content from Latin America and Europe is in increased demand and finding new audiences around the world, we are expanding our footprint by adding some of the largest global media companies to the Exchange,” said Richard Rosenblatt, founder and CEO of Whip Media. “We’re excited to have Jaime join our team to drive our international growth and honored to welcome truly innovative media companies like Globo, Univision’s VIX and Onza shortly after our launch.”

Otero joins Whip Media from RightsTrade, where he designed and implemented the growth strategy of the company’s online marketplace for film and TV rights licensing as well as managing the company’s operations, content partnerships, marketing and sales. While there, he developed a strong reputation for his role in shifting the content purchasing and selling industries away from traditional manual models and towards online licensing platforms. He also has extensive experience in the implementation of technologies to better facilitate those activities.

“Jaime’s reputation, global network, deep knowledge of content buying and selling and broad experience leading online content marketplaces uniquely position him to help us grow the Exchange,” said Alisa Joseph, SVP of business development and strategy at Whip Media. “He has a proven track record of scaling ventures in the media, entertainment and technology industry, delivering results and increasing stakeholder value.”

Otero is wasting no time and has already started traveling to global markets he feels are underrepresented and ready to emerge more completely onto the international content marketplace. In the coming months, he will attend key international industry events and meet with prospective partners. A long-time tech head, Otero is also always on the lookout for new technologies and innovations which can supplement and improve Whip Media’s work.

“As someone who has been at the forefront of bringing content licensing online and making it more efficient, I believe Whip Media’s unique access to consumer data combined with their technology platform will transform our industry,” said Otero. “As more global buyers and sellers join the Exchange, we will be able to exponentially generate new revenue opportunities, ultimately benefiting the entertainment industry at large.”