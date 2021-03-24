Peacock Offers Sneak Peek at Punk Rock Muslim Comedy ‘We Are Lady Parts’ – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Peacock shares a first look at “We Are Lady Parts”; Warner Music Group launches Atlantic Records Russia; Baby Cow hires Sarah Monteith; Fugitive picks up three MultiChoice series; and the Erich Pommer Institut shares details for its inaugural Series’ Women program.

FIRST-LOOK

Peacock has unveiled a first-look photo of its upcoming series “We Are Lady Parts,” a musical comedy turning on an all-female Muslim punk rock band called Lady Parts as they look to recruit a lead guitarist and score their first real gig.

A Peacock Original, co-commissioned with Channel 4, the series is produced by NBCUniversal company Working Title Television. “We Are Lady Parts” is a semi-autobiographical work from writer-creator-director Nida Manzoor, inspired by her experiences among the cultural collectives and artists of London.

The series features an ensemble cast of exciting young talent in Anjana Vasan (“Amina Hussain”), Sarah Kameela Impey (“Saira”), Juliette Motamed (“Ayesha”), Faith Omole (“Bisma”), Lucie Shorthouse (“Momtaz”), Zaqi Ismail (“Ahsan”) and Aiysha Hart (“Noor”).

MUSIC

Warner Music Group has acquired prominent upstart Russian indie label Zhara Music and launched a Russian branch of its Atlantic Records label. Founded in 2018 by artists and businessmen EMIN and Bahh Tee, Zhara will be rebranded as Atlantic Records Russia and represented globally under the Atlantic Records banner.

Bahh Tee will head Atlantic Records Russia as general producer, leading a team of A&R and marketing specialists from his office, which will be run separately from Warner Music Russia, allowing the continuation of the group’s success over the past three years. EMIN will focus on his own independent business projects while remaining on the Atlantic Records Russia roster of artists.

Warner Music Russia general director Alexander Blinov will offer strategic leadership to Atlantic Records Russia, with the Warner Music Russia team taking over back-office functions such as legal and financial support, catalog registration and content distribution.

APPOINTMENT

Steve Coogan and Henry Normal’s Baby Cow has hired Sarah Monteith as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately. Monteith will work side-by-side with Coogan, heading the company’s strategic direction, including a specific intention towards building Baby Cow’s international reputation.

Monteith joins from BBC Studios, and has already made her first hire in Asha Amster as chief operating officer, who will oversee the company’s commercial, production, digital, marketing and business affairs. She will also take responsibility for building the company’s fan engagement, online content and revenue opportunities for digital platforms.

DISTRIBUTION

London distributor Fugitive has partnered with South African entertainment label MultiChoice as the company’s exclusive distributor for three high-end scripted originals, which will be made available on the M-Net channel and Showmax SVOD platform.

Included in the deal are crime drama “Lioness,” psychological thriller “Dam” and telenovela “Legacy.” Additionally, Fugitive will work closely with MultiChoice on securing future co-production and pre-sales from the international marketplace.

M-Net and Showmax have a broad slate of originals in varying states of development and production, offering a promising future to the fledgling partnership. Nine new originals are scheduled across the 2021-22 fiscal year.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT

The Erich Pommer Institut (EPI) has made public the participants selected for its new career development program Series’ Women; an ambitious new initiative created to enhance the careers of 20 female producers from across Europe.

Invitees from 13 countries will participate in this year’s inaugural edition of the program, running April through September. Several workshops and coaching sessions will be held over the summer and the program will provide curated mentoring and pitching training as well as full-delegate access and exclusive pitching and networking opportunities at Series Mania Forum 2021, running Aug. 30 – Sept. 1

Full program details and a list of the 20 attendees can be found on the EPI website: http://www.epi.media/series-women