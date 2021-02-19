WarnerMedia Hires Miranda Higham as International Head of Communications

WarnerMedia has appointed Miranda Higham as senior VP and head of communications for international.

Higham will serve as the lead communications executive for the company’s global presence outside of the U.S. She will report into Christy Haubegger, executive vice president, communications and chief inclusion officer. She will lead both internal and external corporate communications for WarnerMedia, working closely with Gerhard Zeiler, head of WarnerMedia international, Priya Dogra, head of WarnerMedia, EMEA and Asia (excluding China) and their respective leadership teams.

Higham was most recently senior VP of corporate communications for 21st Century Fox, where she led the company’s communications function across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. She has worked on high profile merger and acquisitions activities including Fox’s offer for Sky and the Endemol Shine joint venture.

“Miranda is an effective strategist and impactful storyteller and has been a trusted advisor to industry leaders, helping to drive results through times of disruption and transformation,” Haubegger said. “In addition, she brings a wealth of experience in employee engagement and will be an asset to the team and partnering with stakeholders to ensure all employees are connected globally across the company.”

Higham has championed initiatives and organizations focused on providing access and opportunity for underserved communities, including helping to establish Ghetto Film School’s first international program for socially diverse students in the U.K. and serving as a board member of Bold Everywhere, a London-based charity aimed at enabling equal access and participation in the arts for young people.

“WarnerMedia’s creativity and vision, its much-loved brands and content, and its pioneering commitment to transform the viewing experience make this a most compelling and exciting opportunity,” said Higham. “I am thrilled to join the team and to play my part in helping build the next chapter of this outstanding company’s story.”