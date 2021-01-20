WarnerMedia Sets HBO Max Leadership for Europe and Middle East, Latin America

WarnerMedia has announced the leadership teams for HBO Max Latin America and HBO Max EMEA ahead of the streaming platform’s rollout across the territories, planned for later this year.

In their new roles, Sulebakk and Duran will handle upgrading current HBO streaming services in existing markets as well as expansion into new territories across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Christina Sulebakk will take the reins as general manager of HBO Max Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), with Luis Duran filling the position at HBO Max Latin America in February. Both will report to head of HBO Max International Johannes Larcher.

Sulebakk is joined in EMEA by Line Mykland as lead of the Content Experience team. Meanwhile, Roberto Soto heads up growth marketing, Brett Horowitz leads data, insights and planning, Tobias Andersson is EMEA regional legal lead, Andreas Ferdinand heads product experience and Mark Spivey is talent lead.

Duran’s leadership team for Latin America will include Dionne Bermudez as head the product experience group, Jose Calderoni as head of the growth marketing team, Dainira Falk as legal lead, Maria Huntsberry as talent lead, Jesus Rodriguez as head of content experience team, and Dario Tonelli as head of data, insights and planning.

Going forward, HBO Max EMEA will work closely with colleagues at WarnerMedia International, headed by Priya Dogra, president of WarnerMedia EMEA and Asia – excluding China, and members of her team including Hannes Heyelmann from programming, head of original programming Antony Root, Pierre Branco from affiliate sales and Vanessa Brookman, head of kids.

HBO Max’s reorganized leadership teams in Latin America are built on the foundations of the partnership between WarnerMedia Latin America president Whit Richardson and members of his team, including Jorge Carey, head of distribution; Tomás Yankelevich, chief content officer of General Entertainment; and Pablo Zuccarino, head of kids for Latin America. WarnerMedia Latin America will handle the MVPD distribution of HBO Max, production of local original content and HBO Max Latin America’s content strategy.