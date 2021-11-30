Walter Presents Acquires Crime Series ‘Dark Woods’ in U.K., Scandinavia in Global Screen Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Munich-based sales agency Global Screen has sold crime drama “Dark Woods” to streaming service Walter Presents for the U.K., where it’ll be shown on Channel 4’s All 4 platform, and across the Nordic Region, via C More.

The drama, which was produced by ConradFilm and Bavaria Fiction on behalf of NDR and ARD Degeto for Das Erste, was the most-watched show on ARD’s catch-up service in Germany this year, and was the German TV Award winner.

Julia Weber, head of acquisitions and sales at Global Screen, said: “We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of this highly original and sought-after series, across Scandinavia and in the U.K., where crime drama has proved to be a key genre and is hugely popular with viewers of all ages.”

The show, inspired by real-life-events, starts out in the summer of 1989, when the sister of high-ranking Hamburg police officer Thomas Bethge (Matthias Brandt) disappears from her house in Lower Saxony, near where gruesome double murders have taken place.

Bethge is faced with the most difficult task of his life: He wants to find his sister, but as a Hamburg police officer he is not allowed to investigate in Lower Saxony. He then seeks support from his colleagues Anne Bach (Karoline Schuch) and Frank Behringer (Andreas Lust).

Bethge’s quest for justice continues long after his retirement for almost 30 years as he and his team eventually, through painstaking and meticulous research, finally get on the track of a suspected serial killer.

From International Emmy Award-winning writer Stefan Kolditz (“Generation War,” “Naked Among Wolves”) and directed by Sven Bohse (“Ku’damm 56”), “Dark Woods” stars Matthias Brandt (“Babylon Berlin”), Karoline Schuch (“Balloon,” “Luther and I”), August Wittgenstein (“Das Boot,” “Deadwind”), Nicholas Ofczarek (“Pagan Peak,” “The Team”) and Hanno Koffler (“Never Look Away,” “Pagan Peak”) in the lead roles.

Commissioning editors are Christian Granderath and Sabine Holtgreve (NDR) and Carolin Haasis (ARD Degeto); executive producers of the show are Marc Conrad at ConradFilm, and Maren Knieling and Jan S. Kaiser at Bavaria Fiction.

Global Screen’s past high-end drama productions include “Naked Among Wolves,” “Prisoners” and “Rivals Forever,” and literary adaptations like Ken Follet’s “Dangerous Fortune” and the Brother Grimm’s “Finest Fairy Tales.” Recent acquisitions include the thriller series “The New Front,” the family entertainment series “3Hz,” and the Constantin Television tentpole productions “The Palace” and “The Conference.”