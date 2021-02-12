Vice Orders Documentary Series ‘Unknown Amazon With Pedro Andrade’ From Icon Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Vice TV and Vice World News have jointly commissioned a six-part documentary series from British factual producers Icon Films exploring the diversity of the Amazon rainforest.

“Unknown Amazon with Pedro Andrade” (6 x 60′) will show the real modern-day Amazonia through an exploration of the Amazon Basin, meeting a different group of people who live there in each episode.

Andrade is a Brazilian author, journalist and TV presenter. Currently based in New York, his own show “Pedro Pelo Mondo” is one of the top shows on Brazilian broadcast giant Globo and reaches an average 7.5 million viewers weekly. In the U.S., Andrade is familiar to audiences through his work on “Nightline” and “Good Morning America.”

“Unknown Amazon” will debut on Vice TV in 2021 in the U.S. and globally. Executive Producers for Icon Films are Stephen McQuillan, Laura Marshall and Andrade. Series director is Charlie Bingham, while Falguni Lakhani Adams is executive producer for VICE TV and Kristen Burns is executive producer for VICE World News. The series is sold worldwide by newly formed distribution outfit, VICE Distribution.

Laura Marshall, CEO of Icon Films, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Pedro on this new series for VICE. Pedro’s vast experience as a journalist and his endless enthusiasm for travel makes him the ideal person to travel with through Amazonia, exploring both its unparalleled natural landscape, but also the modern-day challenges the region faces. We are delighted to produce this series for VICE that gives insight into the rich fabric of this incredible natural wonder and Pedro’s skills will ensure that viewers are entertained and inspired.”

Morgan Hertzan, executive VP and general manager for Vice TV, said: “Vice TV is the home of courageous story telling others won’t bring you — and that is true again as we watch Pedro Andrade bring us to unknown corners of the Amazon in this new series. From nighttime trips down caiman-filled rivers to venturing to the far reaches of Brazil to introduce us to new cultures, we think our audience will enjoy taking this trip to the rainforest, especially while so many of us are stuck at home in quarantine.”

Bristol-based Icon Films is best known for natural history efforts such as Animal Monsters’ hit series “River Monsters,” as well as the returning Charles Dance-narrated “Savage Kingdom” and “Primal Survivor” and 8K feature doc “Okavango” for Japanese broadcaster NHK.