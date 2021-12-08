ViacomCBS, Wattpad Webtoon Studios Team for Paramount Plus Series Slate

ViacomCBS International Studios and Wattpad Webtoon Studios have revealed a global partnership to source emerging content and creatives from around the world to develop a slate of original series based on hit Wattpad and Webtoon stories.

Wattpad Webtoon Studios and ViacomCBS International Studios’ production arm, VIS, will co-produce content for ViacomCBS’ networks and platforms, including its premium streaming service Paramount Plus.

In June, Wattpad, a top user-contributed fiction app, combined its TV, film and books division with the studio operations of digital comics platform Webtoon. Previously, South Korea-based Naver, Webtoon’s owner, acquired Wattpad for $600 million. Naver had said it would fund the newly merged Wattpad Webtoon Studios with a commitment of $100 million for development and production financing — aiming to produce a broad new slate of fan-driven entertainment on a global basis.

Ari Tan, VP, head of strategy, ViacomCBS International Studios said: “ViacomCBS International Studios is committed to telling authentic, local stories from emerging creatives from all corners of the world, and through this mission, we’ve expanded to become one of the leading creators of content globally. Now through our partnership with Wattpad Webtoon Studios, we’ll have the opportunity to use this exciting, data-driven approach to inform our storytelling and amplify new creative talents through our global platforms.”

Aron Levitz, president of Wattpad Webtoon Studios, said: “Wattpad Webtoon Studios is home to some of the most exciting new voices in comics and literature. Between our massive global IP catalogue with built-in fandoms, and a roster of superstar comic artists and indie authors, we’re fueling a new era of data-backed entertainment. We’re thrilled to work with ViacomCBS International Studios, a company that shares our vision to transform entertainment by elevating the creativity and fandoms of a new generation of storytellers. Working together with ViacomCBS International Studios, we’ll bring more diverse, original voices to screens all over the world.”

Wattpad Webtoon currently has more than 100 projects in development or production around the world. The company recently wrapped production on a film adaptation of “Float,” based on Kate Marchant’s hit Wattpad romance of the same name. Wattpad Webtoon Studios is producing the project alongside Lionsgate, Collective Pictures, and Brightlight Pictures.