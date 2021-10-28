ViacomCBS Networks International Acquires Majority Stake in Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has acquired a majority stake in Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico from The Walt Disney Company and the company’s founding family.

ViacomCBS International Studios’ VIS, a division of VCNI, will operate Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico as a collaborative partnership with the company’s founding family. The deal, whose financial terms were not disclosed, is subject to anti-trust approval and customary closing conditions.

Through this pact, VCNI will gain access to Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico’s studio operations in both Colombia and Mexico, as well as several hours of library content spanning premium series, telenovelas, films, documentaries, unscripted, kids and family, branded and digital content and live sports.

The content will be distributed on ViacomCBS’ global streaming platforms including Paramount Plus and Pluto TV, and its linear networks around the world.

“The acquisition of Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico, combined with ViacomCBS’ existing Spanish-language portfolio including Telefe and Chilevisión, reinforces the company’s position as a leading worldwide producer of Spanish-language content,” said Raffaele Annecchino, ViacomCBS Networks International’s president and CEO.

“This content will fuel ViacomCBS’ global ecosystem across Paramount Plus, Pluto TV and its linear networks,” added Annecchino.

Samuel Duque Rozo, founder and CEO of Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico, said: “This announcement is very fulfilling and I feel very honored that Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico will continue its expansion and growth in the hands of such an amazing company as ViacomCBS and its talented and visionary executives.”

Duque Rozo will continue to exclusively support the business from a creative and strategic advisory position. Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico will fall under the remit of Juan “JC” Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas.

The acquisition joins ViacomCBS’ Latin American portfolio, which includes two of the region’s most-watched free-to-air broadcasters, Telefe in Argentina and Chilevisión in Chile; as well as Paramount Plus; Pluto TV; ViacomCBS International Studios production hubs; and comedy YouTube channel and creators, Porta dos Fundos. ViacomCBS also boasts more than 10 branded pay TV networks, including MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Comedy Central, among others.