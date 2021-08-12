Una Stubbs, ‘Sherlock’ and ‘EastEnders’ Actor, Dies at 84

Una Stubbs, beloved actor on television shows like “Sherlock,” “Worzel Gummidge,” “Till Death Us Do Part” and “EastEnders,” has died aged 84.

She died at her home in Edinburgh surrounded by her family, her agent Rebecca Blond said. She had been ill for a few months, the agent told BBC News.

“We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from ‘Till Death Us Do Part’ to ‘Sherlock,’ as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend,” Blond said.

Stubbs debuted with TV show “Rush Hour” in 1958. Her last major role was playing Sherlock Holmes’ landlady Mrs Hudson in BBC series “Sherlock” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

Stubbs appeared in Peter Yates’ “Summer Holiday” (1963), starring Cliff Richard and was also known for “Till Death Us Do Part” (1965) and reprised her role of Rita Rawlins in “Till Death” (1981) and “In Sickness and In Health” (1985-86).

Homages have been pouring in for the departed actor. “Very sad news. A brilliant actress who became a stalwart of our screens for many decades. My thoughts go out to her family and friends,” said U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

“Oh, this is so sad. Such a funny, lovely, gifted lady – a marvelous actress with a special style & a great (and impish) sense of humour. I first met her when she was in Cowardy Custard in 1972 & last saw her at Nicky Henson’s funeral last year. A sad day,” said television presenter, theatre producer, journalist, author and publisher Gyles Brandreth.

“Devastated to hear our gorgeous Una Stubbs has passed away. Loved working with her on Murder on the Blackpool Express. Genuine and beautiful person inside & out. Thoughts are with her family,” tweeted comedian Griff Rhys Jones.