Media Musketeers Boards High-Profile Series ‘Un Prophete,’ ‘Pulse’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Media Musketeers has boarded a pair of high-profile drama series, including “Pulse,” a survival thriller from The Mediapro Studio, and “Un Prophete,” the series adaptation of Jacques Audiard’s 2009 film that won Cannes’ Grand Jury Prize and a BAFTA, and earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations.

Media Musketeers is set to co-produce “Un Prophete” with Paris-based CPB Films. The show is now in development and is expected to start production in France during the second half of 2021.

The French-language series is reuniting the Cesar-winning writing team behind the critically acclaimed movie, notably Abdel Raouf, Nicolas Peufaillit, in addition to its producer, Marco Cherqui.

“I always thought the TV version of ‘Un Prophète’ should pick up the story of its hero Malik’s life after the end of the film. But what is interesting 12 years on is to ask how relevant the story is in contemporary France,” said Cherqui, who is also developing an English-language series about the life of jazz singer Josephine Baker.

“The dramatic changes over the last 10-12 years mean that TV is now a great medium to fully explore that story and answer that question,” said the producer.

The cast of the series adaptation has yet to be unveiled. “Un Prophète” was headlined by Tahar Rahim, the Golden Globe-nominated actor of “The Mauritanian,” who delivered in the film a breakthrough performance and won a flurry of laurels, including a Cesar and European Film Award.

Sebastien Janin of Media Musketeers said the company was “thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this award-winning team on such an iconic project.”

“With such strong interest in the TV adaptation driven by the film’s success, we look forward to announcing local and international partners in the very near future,” added Janin.

“Un Prophète” marks Media Musketeers’ first collaboration with Entourage Ventures, with whom they reached a multi-million Euro television slate financing deal.

“Pulse,” meanwhile, is a six-part thriller produced with U.K.-based Forlan Film, MultiChoice’s streaming service Showmax and The Mediapro Studio. The show is written by Stephen Clarke, directed by Sallas de Jager, and produced by Primetime Emmy winner Steve Lanning. “Pulse” is also boasting visual effects from award-winning Hilton Treves.

The series recently started filming in South Africa and will continue in Mauritius in March, with delivery expected in late 2021.

Andy Docherty, managing partner at Media Musketeers, said, “Pulse” was “one of the first international projects entering Mauritius.”

The Mauritian Economic Development Board granted approval for the filming. Mauritius was chosen by the producers because of its COVID-19 credentials, providing a safe environment for the cast and crew.

Candice Fangueiro, head of content at MultiChoice Connected Video, said “‘Pulse’ is one of three international co-productions this year from Showmax, alongside two with Canal Plus.”

Marta Ezpeleta, The Mediapro Studio distribution and co-production head, said “’Pulse’ demonstrates the strength of co-productions when international companies join forces to develop big fiction projects.”

“In ‘Pulse’ we have a fabulous team of producers and fiction creators. In addition, shooting in Mauritius adds another differential element to this production that we hope will surprise the audience,” added Ezpeleta.

Pulse will be sold internationally by Media Musketeers and The Mediapro Studio Distribution.