‘Top Gear’ Swaps London for Bristol as BBC Studios Production Moves South West

BBC’s hit motoring entertainment show “Top Gear” is relocating from London to Bristol next year.

The move to the South West will take place in spring 2022. The show’s 33rd season will be the first to be produced solely from Bristol.

The BBC said the move would “create a number of openings for editorial and production management personnel based in the nations and regions,” in a statement.

BBC Studios Bristol is already the home to a number of the network’s best-known factual entertainment shows, including “Antiques Roadshow,” “Countryfile” and “DIY SOS.”



The Natural History Unit, which produces series such as “Blue Planet II” and “Springwatch” is also based there.



“Top Gear” fans can rest assured, however, that the Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey — which the BBC calls the show’s “spiritual home” — will still be used.

“Top Gear,” which is currently in production on its 31st season, regularly films around the U.K. and across the world. The BBC has confirmed that the first international shoot since the pandemic has recently wrapped, with hosts Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris, Paddy McGuiness and crew visiting Iceland as well as filming throughout the U.K. this summer.

“Our Bristol hub is an already incredibly successful and vibrant production base that makes many of our highly popular returning factual entertainment series and blue-chip natural history titles – so the Top Gear team will be in very good creative company,” said Hannah Wyatt, BBC Studios’ managing director for factual entertainment and events productions. “It’s an exciting move for the show.”

BBC Studios Factual Entertainment Productions makes “Top Gear” for BBC One.