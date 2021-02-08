BBC/SundanceTV’s ‘The Split’ to Call It Quits After Season Three

BBC One and SundanceTV have ordered a third and final season of Sister’s “The Split,” created by BAFTA and International Emmy-winning writer Abi Morgan and produced by Jane Featherstone (“Chernobyl”), Lucy Dyke (“Black Mirror”) and Lucy Richer (“Small Axe”), with Dee Koppang O’Leary (“Bridgerton,” “The Crown”) boarding as lead director.

Unspooling in London’s high-end divorce circuit, “The Split” follows the lives of the Defoe sisters, Hannah, Nina and Rose, and their imposing mother Ruth. Season two ended with divorce lawyer Hannah’s own marriage in tatters and the couple negotiating the terms of their own split. As the dust seems to be settling, a new revelation comes to light, and the balances are tipped.

“In the final season of this bittersweet trilogy, Hannah faces the heartbreak of her own divorce, and the fight to save her family and her marriage,” Morgan teased. “Siblings clash, past mistakes are exposed, and hearts are broken as Noble Hale and Defoe notches up more billable hours in the divorce capital of the world.”

“As ever, Abi Morgan’s incredible writing sparkles with truth and honesty, wit and heartbreak. It is fantastic to be back with the Defoes, with Hannah and Nathan facing their biggest challenge yet – how to survive the breakup of their marriage, and navigate their own divorce,” added Richer.

Season 2 of the popular divorce court drama averaged more than 6 million linear viewers and 19 million streams, making it the third most watched drama on BBC iPlayer last year. “The Split” is produced by Sister for BBC One with co-producers Little Chick and SundanceTV, who broadcast and stream – on Sundance Now – in the U.S. Casting for Season 3 is ongoing, with filming planned for later this year.