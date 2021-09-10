Keshet Orders Second Season of ‘The Perfect Dessert,’ Sales to be Launched at Mipcom (EXCLUSIVE)

Keshet 12 has ordered a second season of baking competition show “The Perfect Dessert” following its successful debut earlier this summer.

The premiere season premiered on June 16 and scored the network’s highest ratings for a baking show with an average rating of 17.7% and 28.1% share.

“The Perfect Dessert,” which was originally developed and produced by July August Productions with Keshet Broadcasting, increased the slot average by 11%, compared with previous three months. The 10 episodes of the first season beat the ratings of “UEFA Euro 2020,” “Celebrity Power Couple” and “Game of Chefs.”

“In ‘The Perfect Dessert,’ looks are everything. Here judges vote with their eyes first – so only dishes with the combined ‘wow factor’ of looks and taste make it through to the next round, and ultimately, the finale,” said Ilanit St Hirsch, Keshet 12’s head of programs and acquisitions.

“Each stage of this unique knockout competition format sees the non-professional contestants place their creations into a bespoke glass box to face a nail-biting double test. First test: aesthetics, judged behind closed doors. Second test: flavor, with sampling conducted in the company of the judges. Who will create the perfect dessert?”

St Hirsch said the company “got the inspiration for creating the format when we’ve learned that the best-selling household electrical appliance in the U.S. was a bread maker.”

The executive said the show led to “social media feeds getting packed by spectacular homemade baking images and videos.”

Sivan Morag, July August Productions’ executive producer on “The Perfect Dessert” said she viewed the show as an art show more than baking show “because it incorporates lots of other skills like design, creativity, physics, chemistry and even architecture.”

The second season of “The Perfect Dessert” will again be produced by July August Productions, with Sivan Morag exec producing alongside St Hirsch. Keshet International is selling the show and will be launching it at Mipcom.

“’The Perfect Dessert’’s success on Keshet 12 proves it is fresh and on-trend, while also able to cut through and stand out in a busy and established sector,” said Keren Shahar, Keshet International’s COO and president of distribution.

Other successful Keshet 12 non-scripted formats which have been sold by Keshet International include “Rising Star” which has been adapted locally in 17 territories; “Boom” which has traveled to 21 territories; and the hidden camera gameshow “Deal With It!” which has sold to 22 territories, including Italy’s Nove, Mexico’s Televisa, and Slovenia’s Planet TV.