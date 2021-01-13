‘The Head’ Lands on Starzplay in U.K., Germany – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, The Mediapro Studio’s “The Head” lands on Starzplay in the U.K. and Germany and ZDF Enterprises finishes shooting on post-WWII documentary “Lawless.”

DISTRIBUTION

The Mediapro Studio Distribution has closed a deal with Starz that will land South-Pole murder mystery series “The Head” on the broadcaster’s streaming platform Starzplay in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria and German-speaking regions of Switzerland and Luxembourg on Feb. 7.

One of the most significant steps into scripted drama production by Spanish producer The Mediapro Studio, “The Head” was executed in partnership with Hulu Japan and HBO Asia. It was written by Alex and David Pastor (“Hogar”) and directed by Jorge Dorado (“The Department of Time”)

“The Head” uses tricks of time and perspective to slowly uncover the details a grizzly series of murders, started with a decapitation, at one of Earth’s most isolated human habitats, an Antarctic research station over the winter months. When the summer staff flies off to leave a skeleton crew behind, all is well, but after an unexpected radio silence, tensions are high as the helicopter returns in spring.

International by nature, the series features well-known actors from several countries, including BAFTA nominee John Lynch (“The Fall”), Álvaro Morte (“Money Heist”), Katharine O’Donnelly (“Mary Queen of Scotts”), Tomohisa Yamashita (“Code Blue the Movie”) and Mónica López (“En la ciudad”).

“’The Head’ is one of our biggest bets at The Mediapro Studio, a large-scale international project with which we wanted to open borders and guarantee its worldwide distribution,” said The Mediapro Studio general director Laura Fernández Espeso. “The confirmation of its Starz premieres in the U.K. and Germany, strategic markets for our interests, reinforces the presence of the series at a global level and opens the door to future projects and collaborations.”

DOCUMENTARY

Shooting has finished on a new post-WWII era historical documentary, “Lawless,” from Februar Film and co-produced by ZDF Enterprises, commissioned for ZDFinfo and ZDF.History.

Focusing on the years immediately after WWII, 1945-49, the documentary looks to chronicle the horrible brutality and criminal activity which took place in Germany as the country was left divided and in ruins. Leading historical experts on both halves of Germany in the post-war era contributed to the shooting and seek to provide a portrait of life in a war-torn society where survival was at the forefront of a once affluent citizenship.

“Lawless” is available from ZDF Enterprises as either two-part series or a one-off special, and is currently in post-production.

COMMISSION

A+E Networks U.K. has commissioned Brighton-based Hello Mary to produce a new six-part factual series, “Survivors with Denise Welch” (working title), for Crime + Investigation.

Denise Welch, on of British TV’s best-known presenters, will examine the lives of trauma survivors, focusing on the strength and determination demonstrated by those working to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of horrific crimes.

Dan Korn, VP of programming at A+E Networks U.K., and Diana Carter, commissioning editor and head of talent at A+E Networks U.K., ordered the series, which is executive produced by Hello Mary creative director Clare Hollywood and CEO Steve Welch.