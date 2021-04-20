‘The Crown’ Star Erin Doherty Leads Cast of Amazon, BBC’s ‘Chloe’

Erin Doherty, who won acclaim playing Princess Anne in “The Crown,” headlines the cast of Amazon Prime Video and BBC One psychological drama series “Chloe.”

The cast also features rising U.K. acting talents including Billy Howle (“The Serpent”), Pippa Bennett-Warner (“Gangs of London”), and Jack Farthing (“Poldark”), alongside Poppy Gilbert (“Stay Close”), Akshay Khanna (“Grace”), Brandon Micheal Hall (“Search Party”), and newcomer Alexander Eliot.

Created and written by “Sex Education” director Alice Seabright, “Chloe” will have six one-hour episodes, which will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K., and will be available on Amazon Prime Video in some 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Doherty stars as temp worker Becky, who lives with her mother and is obsessively drawn to the Instagram account of the seemingly flawless life of Chloe (Gilbert). But when Chloe dies suddenly, Becky’s need to find out how and why leads her to assume a new identity, “Sasha,” and engineer a “chance” meeting with Chloe’s best friend and infiltrate her group of close-knit friends.

“Chloe” is a coproduction between BBC One, Mam Tor Productions and Amazon Studios, and was commissioned by Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer. It is created, written, and directed by Seabright, who also serves as an executive producer. The series producer is Joanna Crow (“Giri/Haji”) and second block director is Amanda Boyle (“Skins”). Executive producers are Tally Garner (“Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell”) and Morven Reid (“Pure”) for Mam Tor Productions, and Ben Irving for the BBC.

Seabright said: “Becky is a complex, courageous heroine and there is no one better to play her than Erin. All these characters have been a dream to write, and it now feels like they’ve found their soulmates in our amazing cast. I can’t wait to start bringing the show to life with them, and with our wonderful crew. Thank you to the BBC and Amazon, to our brilliant writers, Kayleigh Llewellyn, Poppy Cogan, and Bolu Babalola, and to my partners in crime – the powerhouses Tally Garner and Morven Reid.”

Filming has started in Bristol, U.K. on the series, which will also feature the work of artists local to the region, including an original score composed by Will Gregory of the music duo Goldfrapp, featuring his musical partner Alison Goldfrapp, and Adrian Utley of Bristol band Portishead.