‘The Crown’ Star Claire Foy in Amazon, BBC’s ‘A Very British Scandal’ – First Trailer Revealed

BBC One and Amazon Studios have revealed the first trailer for upcoming series “A Very British Scandal,” featuring Claire Foy, two-time Emmy winner for Netflix’s “The Crown.”

Foy stars as Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, alongside Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”) as Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll, and Julia Davis (“Nighty Night”) as Maureen, Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava.

Written by Sarah Phelps (“The Pale Horse”), the series is from the makers of the award-winning “A Very English Scandal,” Blueprint Pictures. It focuses on the divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, one of the most notorious legal cases of the 20th century. Famed for her charisma, beauty, and style, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as the divorce exposed accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, bribery, and an explicit Polaroid picture that was to haunt her for the rest of her life.

“A Very British Scandal” explores the social and political climate of post-war Britain, looking at attitudes towards women, and asking whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time. As her contemporaries, the press, and the judiciary sought to vilify her, Margaret refused to go quietly as she was betrayed by her friends and publicly shamed by a society that revelled in her fall from grace.

The series is directed by Anne Sewitsky and produced by Chris Ballantyne. Executive producers are Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Diarmuid McKeown, and Delyth Scudamore for Blueprint Pictures, Lucy Richer for the BBC, Sarah Phelps, Anne Sewitsky, Claire Foy, Kate Triggs, and Dominic Treadwell-Collins. It was commissioned by Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama and Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer. Amazon Studios is co-producing in the U.S. Sony Pictures Television are the international distributors and brokered the deal with Amazon Studios.

The three episodes of the series will air on BBC One over consecutive nights, beginning Dec. 26 and be available to watch immediately as a boxset on BBC iPlayer. It will be available in 2022 on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Watch the trailer here: