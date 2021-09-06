Palatin Media, European Star Cinema, Rocket Rights Team for Premium Drama ‘The Capelli Code’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Palatin Media, European Star Cinema and Rocket Rights have teamed up on a new innovative drama series, “The Capelli Code,” which uses state-of-the-art VFX technology to better create localized versions.

The technology means the series contains “built-in elements” enabling localized versions to use local stars at an affordable price.

Swiss-based European Star Cinema, a production and technology company, raised over €20 million ($23.7 million) to create the technology which they then used while producing “The Capelli Code,” using the scripted German drama as a test subject. The technology means it is available as a first run series globally.

The aim is to “facilitate production of multiple language versions, each with local stars out of every country, like Hollywood did in the 1930s before dubbing was invented,” according to a spokesperson for Rocket Rights, the distribution company founded by David and Matthew Frank.

The technology is similar to that used on “The Mandalorian,” incorporating VFX packages that can then be integrated into a variety of languages. “This approach allows licensees of the format to produce additional language versions with original cast from another country for only 20 to 25 % of the original production costs of the series,” said the spokesperson for Rocket Rights.

“The Capelli Code,” which stars Peter Lohmeyer, Hinnerk Schönemann, Anja Kling and Claudia Mehnert, is an 11-part drama series about an investigator who finds himself embroiled in a 25-year-old cold case murder.

“We are thrilled to launch this innovative premium scripted series into the international market, both as a riveting, big budget mystery thriller in its own right – featuring some of the biggest names in European TV & film – and as a VFX package / format for future adaptations,” said Schlötterer. “We’re sure that with Rocket Rights it will soon find its ideal broadcast and streaming partners.”