‘Survivor’ Brazil Returns, Featuring ‘Big Brother’ Contestants

“No Limite,” the Brazilian version of Banijay’s hit reality format “Survivor,” will return to Brazil after a 12-year break.

Brazilian network Globo and Endemol Shine Brasil will co-produce the show, which has been commissioned for 11 episodes and will be hosted by André Marques. It will feature a cast of previous contestants from “Big Brother Brasil.”

In addition to this, Globo has commissioned a spin-off for its entertainment channel, Multishow, which will also host re-runs. Globo’s entertainment portal, Gshow, and its VOD service, Globoplay, will host exclusive content and highlights.

The format sees a group of people who are marooned with little more than the clothes on their backs and their own animal cunning. As they catch their own food, build their own shelter and order their own society, castaways must compete in increasingly difficult tests of strategy and guile.

Laurens Drillich, president of Endemol Shine Latino said: “This is such great news. Currently we have ‘Big Brother Brasil’ on Globo and the fact that ‘Survivor’ – another all-time classic reality series – will debut soon on the channel, is the biggest compliment we as a company could get.”

Lucas Green, global head of content operations at Banijay added: “’Survivor’ is one of the most iconic formats in the Banijay portfolio and bringing the show back to a major market such as Brazil is an important moment in the next phase of its growth. We’re seeing great momentum with beach reality formats, filming safely in different locations around the globe, and this deal is set to build the genre even further.”

Produced in more than 40 territories since its launch in 2000, “Survivor” is a global hit and one of the most watched formats worldwide. More than 10 million viewers tuned in to the 40th season last year on CBS in the U.S.; the latest Australian adaptation was seen by nearly 40% of the population, and the most recent French version, “Koh Lanta,” ended as number one in its slot.