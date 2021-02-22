‘Superstore’ Scores Spanish-Language Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC comedy “Superstore” is getting a Spanish-language adaptation, Variety can reveal.

NBCUniversal Formats has partnered with Mexican production outfit Dopamine (“Hernán,” “Amarres”) to co-produce the first international version of the hit workplace comedy. The deal marks NBCUniversal Formats’ first co-production partnership in Mexico and the first time one of its scripted titles will be adapted in Spanish for the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets. The show, entitled “Supertitlan” (working title), will be 48 full-hour episodes that will be co-produced by Dopamine and original producer Universal Television.

A Spanish-language remake of the America Ferrera-fronted show — which follows a group of employees at a fictional big-box store called Cloud 9 in St. Louis, Missouri — is fitting given how the NBC show has navigated themes of immigration across its six seasons.

Although that primary storyline is through Nico Santos’ Mateo Liwanag, an undocumented immigrant from the Philippines, Ferrera’s Amy Sosa is a Honduran American who struggles with her Latina identity. A Spanish-language adaptation, particularly one produced out of Mexico, will undoubtedly present an equally interesting take on immigration.

A writers’ room has already opened, and casting and a broadcast partner will soon be revealed.

“Superstore is a bold workplace comedy with a beating heart, known for its courage to tackle important societal issues,” said Enrique Guillen, executive VP of commercial strategy and international development for Universal Studio Group. “We are grateful to partner with Dopamine to adapt Justin Spitzer’s acclaimed comedy and one of Universal Television’s biggest success stories. This pact to co-produce our valuable IP in a foreign language is the first of many such deals to come.”

Fidela Navarro, CEO of Dopamine, added: “As an independent studio, we are very excited about this partnership with an important industry leader such as NBCUniversal Formats. Since the beginning, our business philosophy has been about creating and producing content from Mexico to the world, under new business models. This format has a very special DNA and it also gives us the chance to take Mexican comedy in TV one step further.”

Originally created by Spitzer (“The Office”) and produced by Universal Television, in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District, “Superstore” has been one of NBC’s strongest comedies to date. Season 5 reached more than 37 million viewers last year and season 6, which will be the final season, is currently on air with a series finale set for March 25. The show also ranks as the highest-indexing comedy broadcast amongst Hispanic viewers in the U.S.

The deal is one of the first announced under Universal Studio Group’s new structure, in which formats are now overseen by JoAnn Alfano, executive VP of scripted current series and head of international business development.