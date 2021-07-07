Starz Promotes Superna Kalle to President, International Networks

Starz has promoted Superna Kalle to president, international networks.

The executive previously served as executive vice president, international digital networks at Starz when she joined in 2018 to lead the international expansion of streamer Starzplay.

Starzplay is now available in 58 countries globally. Reporting directly to Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch, Kalle oversees the international division’s growth for Starzplay, including programming and production on the service’s international original series, distribution, marketing and publicity, along with Lionsgate Play.

“Superna is an incredibly talented and strategic executive who has demonstrated her acute business expertise to help expand Starz into the global premium SVOD service it is today,” said Hirsch. “She has done a superb job of building a successful international division from the ground up that has formed strategic distribution partnerships and international original productions that contribute to our company’s innovation and distinction. I look forward to even greater global growth under her continued leadership.”

Prior to joining Starz, Kalle spent 16 years at Sony Pictures Television, where she served as SVP and GM of U.S. networks. At SPT, she launched Sony Movie Channel, Spanish-language movie network Cine Sony Television, and getTV, the company’s first digital subchannel dedicated to classic programming. Earlier, she was SPT’s SVP of international networks and VP of corporate development for Sony Pictures Entertainment.

After leaving Sony in 2015, Kalle was a senior adviser to several media companies — including Starz, Lionsgate, and CBS/Showtime — on international SVOD strategy, digital operations, restructuring and global business development.

Kalle currently serves on the board of directors for Starzplay Arabia, as a director of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and on the board of trustees of Woodbury University.