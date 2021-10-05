‘Succession’ Season 3: New Clip Shows Aftermath of Shock Season 2 Finale

HBO has released a new clip from season 3 of “Succession.”

The near-two-minute-long clip shows the frantic aftermath of Kendall Roy’s shocking press conference that closed season 2. Upon leaving the room, Kendall tells his team they’re headed to Waystar, where they’ll “plant a flag, fix up my lawyers, PRs, get some independent directors shaking, and maybe ride in to see the f— feds.”

Back in the company car with corporate PR Karolina and Cousin Greg, Karolina reminds Kendall that he’s presumably no longer part of the company after whistleblowing to the press, to which he then tries to convince her to join his “revolution.” “This is a fork in your life, Karolina. This is the righteous vehicle,” says Kendall.

HBO will screen two episodes from season 3 during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 15. Showrunner Jesse Armstrong will introduce both episodes.

The series returns after more than two years on Oct. 17.

More to come.