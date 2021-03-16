Starzplay Unveils Casting, Plot Details and a First-Look Image of its First Spanish Original ‘Express’

Starzplay has unveiled plot details, casting and a first-look image for “Express,” an original co-produced with Spanish production giant The Mediapro Studio and U.S. streaming platform Pantaya. “Express” is Starzplay’s first local language Spanish production, but one of several announced in August of last year. Each will be available on the Starzplay platform in Spain and Latin America as well as Spanish-language focused streamer Pantaya – a co-venture between Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group – in the U.S.

Heading the cast of “Express” is “Locked Up” and “Cable Girls” star Maggie Civantos, joined by Spanish Academy Goya Award nominee Kiti Mánver (“El Inconveniente,” “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”), Vicente Romero (“Cell 211”), Loreto Mauleón (“Patria”), Esteban Meloni (“Los Internacionales”), Alba Planas (the Spanish version of “Skam”), Ana Marzoa (“Locked Up”), Omar Banana (“Veneno”), Bernardo Flores (“Women in Charge”) and newcomer Carmen Daza and Manuela Rojas.

In “Express,” criminal psychologist Bárbara (Civantos) becomes the victim of an express kidnapping, one of a wave of such crimes spreading virally across the region in which kidnappers exploit the speed with which information is shared to confuse and catch victims unaware. As a negotiator who often works on cases much like her own, Bárbara sets out to better understand why she was targeted and uncover who has terrorized her and her family.

Showrunner Iván Escobar, scribe and co-creator of the popular Netflix series “Locked Up” (“Vis a Vis”), created and co-wrote “Express,” joined in the writers room by Antonio Sánchez Olivas (“Aida”) and Martín Suárez (“Rabia”). Gabe Ibáñez (“Autómata”) and Iñaki Peñafiel (“Perdida”) are directing.

The Mediapro Studio’s Laura Fernandez Espeso, Javier Mendez, Javier Pons and Iván Escobar are executive producing with Starzplay’s Mireia Acosta and Peter Tortorici. The Mediapro Studio Distribution is handling international sales.

Also announced last summer, Starzplay’s next Spanish original is Bambú-La Claqueta co-production titled “Nacho Vidal, an Industry XXXL,” an exploration of the adult film industry turning around Nacho Vidal, one of its most engaging and intelligent stars who changed the rules of the game in the 1990s, becoming an international superstar, but one who always had larger ambitions.