‘Spider-Man’ Actor Tom Holland Voices Percy Pig Character for U.K. Retailer Marks & Spencer’s Christmas Commercial

Actor Tom Holland, set to reprise his web slinging role in December release “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” has revealed another facet to his acting chops – voicing iconic British character Percy Pig.

The Percy Pig character was created in 1992 by British retailer Marks & Spencer and is the face of a variety of pig shaped confectionery. Holland is the voice of Percy Pig in the Marks & Spencer Christmas commercial, the first time the character’s voice has been heard in nearly 30 years of existence.

In the commercial, Percy is awakened in the dead of night by the magic of the Christmas fairy played by Dawn French (“Absolutely Fabulous,” “French and Saunders”). Percy excitedly explores the Stratford Foodhall discovering all the food the retailer has has to offer this Christmas, ranging from Christmas pudding to smoked salmon.

The actor said it took him “less than a second” to say yes to voicing Percy. “I’ve loved Percy Pigs for as long as I can remember,” Holland told Metro. “Getting the snort right was a challenge, but I hope I nailed it and you all like what you hear,” Holland added. “I did consider asking for a lifetime supply of Percy Pigs but I figured I’ve got to save room for all of that amazing M&S Christmas food.”

The commercial was first aired on Nov. 3 and presented on Nov. 4 during U.K. broadcaster ITV’s breakfast show “Good Morning Britain.” The campaign was created by Grey London with animation by MPC.

Sharry Cramond, director of marketing for M&S Food, said: “The M&S Christmas Food range this year is better than ever and who better to tell customers about our delicious Christmas food range than the national treasure and much-loved M&S icon himself, Percy Pig. Of course, he couldn’t have just any voice, and having Tom Holland give Percy Pig his first words is about as exciting as it gets. Added to that the voice of the one and only Dawn French as the Christmas fairy – it’s the stuff of Christmas dreams.”

Watch the commercial here: