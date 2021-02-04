Sony Pictures Television Sets First Look Deal With Nigeria’s EbonyLife Media For Scripted TV Projects

Sony Pictures Television’s (SPT) international production division has signed a two-year exclusive first look deal with Nigeria’s EbonyLife Media for scripted content.

SPT gets the first look at all new EbonyLife-controlled scripted television projects created, originated or developed by EbonyLife and intended for global audiences.

The deal follows a multi-title deal EbonyLife signed in 2020 with Netflix to produce films and series. In 2020, EbonyLife also signed a deal with AMC Networks to produce futuristic show “Nigeria 2099.”

EbonyLife Media is a leading Nigerian media conglomerate, encompassing EbonyLife TV, EbonyLife Films, and EbonyLife Studios. The company ethos is creating original and inspiring content that showcases a pioneering and progressive Africa. The content is strongly rooted in Africa and connected to a global audience, through a shared identity and common values.

The company is run by Mo Abudu (pictured), who became a household name in Nigeria in the early 2000s with her chat show “Moments With Mo.”

This is the second deal that SPT has done with EbonyLife, following a three-project co-development/production deal in 2018. The first project announced as part of that deal is a series inspired by the story of the Dahomey Warriors.

Mo Abudu, CEO, EbonyLife Media, said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Sony Pictures Television over the last few years, and we are so pleased to be deepening our partnership with them. Taking African storytelling to global audiences is something we are very passionate about, and this new opportunity with Sony gives us a chance to reach massive audiences worldwide with our scripted TV series.”

“We are delighted to be broadening our relationship with Mo and the team at EbonyLife, who have created some of the most compelling and successful content in all of Africa. We’re excited to have the opportunity to help bring their soulful African storytelling to platforms serving a global audience,” said Nina Lederman, SPT’s EVP global scripted development.

The two-year exclusive first look deal commenced in January 2021.