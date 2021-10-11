Sony Is Reportedly Close to Acquiring ‘His Dark Materials’ Producer Bad Wolf

Sony Pictures Television is reportedly close to acquiring U.K. independent production outfit Bad Wolf.

The Wales and Los Angeles-based outfit’s credits include “His Dark Materials,” “Industry,” “The Night Of,” “A Discovery of Witches” and “I Hate Suzie.”

The report, in trade publication Broadcast, suggests that the deal is worth £60 million ($81.6 million) and that Sony would buy out the minority stakes held in Bad Wolf by Sky/HBO and Access Entertainment.

Sony declined to comment.

Bad Wolf was launched in 2015 by Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner, the former BBC executives responsible for “Doctor Who,” “Torchwood” and “Da Vinci’s Demons,” to produce high-end TV and film for the global television market. The duo were at the helm of the BBC’s drama division until 2008, and, together with Russell T. Davies, relaunched “Doctor Who” in 2005 and created “Torchwood.” Both shows were produced in Wales and reignited the television industry in the country.

Tranter and Gardner subsequently moved to Los Angeles to head up BBC Worldwide Productions.

Davies, whose credits also include “A Very English Scandal” and “It’s a Sin,” is due to return to “Doctor Who” in 2023, taking over from current showrunner Chris Chibnall. The next season of the long-running show will be a co-production between BBC Studios and Bad Wolf.

Los Angeles-based Bad Wolf America was formally set up as a U.S.-based sister company in 2019 and is run by Gardner. The company’s first series commission is an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s bestselling novel “Lady in the Lake” for Apple TV Plus, which will star Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o.