Sky Studios Launches Unscripted Production Outfit Transistor Films

Comcast-backed Sky Studios has launched a new production outfit. Transistor Films, a wholly-owned factual and unscripted shingle, will be headed by producer Danny Tipping (pictured).

The company, based in London, launches under the new label this week with executive producer Ned Parker, series producer Zoe Hines and development executive Jason Oates joining the company.

Most recently, Tipping and the team that forms Transistor Films delivered Sky Original documentary series “The Murderer & Me” for Sky Crime, along with two seasons of the series “I Am a Killer” for Netflix.

Tipping was most recently head of factual for Znak & Co, where he oversaw the production and delivery of factual and factual entertainment programs for broadcasters including PBS, Discovery Networks, National Geographic, A+E, Sky, UKTV, Foxtel and Netflix.

Prior to joining Znak & Co., Danny was the director of programming and development at now-shuttered distributor Sky Vision. He previously worked at Discovery Networks International and Channel 4.

The first project to deliver under the Transistor Films banner will be a series of three feature-length documentary specials titled “Living With A Serial Killer” for U.S. broadcaster Oxygen.

Transistor Films is already in active development on a range of new projects with U.S. and U.K. broadcasters, including projects for Sky’s new factual channels, Sky Crime and Sky Documentaries.

Danny Tipping, CEO of Transistor Films, said: “The Transistor Films team and I couldn’t be more excited to get going this week under our new banner. Building on the success of our recent true crime series, we’ll be pushing further into documentary and factual entertainment programming over the coming months. We are pleased to have a number of active developments underway already, and excited to become the newest member of the Sky Studios family of production companies.”

Caroline Cooper, chief operating officer at Sky Studios, added: “The market for unscripted content has never been stronger. With a remit to produce premium factual content for broadcasters around the world, Transistor Films, perfectly complements Sky Studios’ existing range of production companies. Danny’s eye for new, untold stories and his global network make him ideally placed to lead Transistor Films in this new chapter.”

Alongside Transistor Films, Sky Studios owns or has equity stakes in several production companies in the U.K. and U.S., including “Great British Bake Off” creator Love Productions and U.S. reality crime producer Jupiter Entertainment, creator of long-running hit “Snapped.”

Sky Studios has also invested in high quality factual specialists Blast! Films, True North Productions and Catalina Content; natural history producer True to Nature; drama producers The Lighthouse and Longboat Pictures; and growth businesses Sugar Films, Chrysalis Vision, and Talos Films (US).