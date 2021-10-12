Sky Studios, ‘Sisterhood’ Producer Sagafilm Renew Multi-Year Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Sky Studios and leading Nordic producer Sagafilm have renewed their multi-year development and distribution deal following the recent success of the Icelandic drama series “Sisterhood.”

Sagafilm entered a partnership with Sky Studios, the European production and commissioning arm for Sky Original, back in 2019. Under the renewed pact, Sky Studios will continue to co-develop Sagafilm’s scripted series and have a first-look option to distribute them, in partnership with NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

“Sisterhood” marked the first drama produced by Sagafilm as part of its partnership with Sky Studios. The show debuted on the Icelandic streaming service Siminn in April and broke all streaming records. It was viewed over 210,000 times in its premiere week, an impressive performance considering the country has a population of 370,000 people.

The six-part drama follows the fate of three women following the discovery of the skeletal remains of a young girl who disappeared 25 years ago. As the police investigate the crime, the women struggle with a secret that will destroy their carefully constructed lives.

Following its debut, the series has sold to multiple territories around the world, most recently to

Altice in France.

“Sky Studios has been a strong partner over these past few years, and we are excited to deepen our relationship with them,” said Kjartan Thor Thordarson, CEO Sagafilm Nordic.

“At Sagafilm, our ambition is to grow our international slate of English-speaking projects and this renewed partnership gives us even more firepower to break new creative ground,” added Thordarson.

Jason Simms, Sky Studios’ director of international scripted, said the banner has a “strong track-record

of working in creative partnership with Europe’s top talent which is why we are excited to be

extending our successful relationship with Kjartan and his brilliant team at Sagafilm.”

Simms said Sky Studios’s partnership with Sagafilm reflected the company’s ambition to strengthen its partnerships with local talent and double down on its investment in European content, including hit series like Sisterhood.

Sky Studios boasts other distribution and development deals across both scripted and unscripted, notably Noah Media Group and Merman TV in the U.K.