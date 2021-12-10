Sky Studios Promotes ‘Gomorrah,’ ‘The New Pope’ Producer Nils Hartmann to Germany and Italy Leadership Role

Sky Studios has promoted “Gomorrah” and “The New Pope” producer Nils Hartmann to the newly created position of senior VP Sky Studios Deutschland and Italia, reporting into Jane Millichip, chief content officer for Europe.

Hartmann, a native German, will lead the development, commissioning and production of Sky Original dramas and comedies for Sky Deutschland while retaining his current responsibilities for producing scripted Sky Originals for Sky Italia, where he has served since 2003. In the German role, he replaces Marcus Ammon, who is now with Bavaria Fiction.

In his expanded role, Hartmann will work closely with executive VP programming, Sky Deutschland, Elke Walthelm and executive VP programming, Sky Italia, Antonella d’Errico who maintain overall responsibility for Sky’s content offering in Germany and Italy respectively.

“Nils’ ability to spot, nurture and develop ideas, and his strong and deep relationships with talent are second to none,” said Millichip in an internal note to Sky Studios staff seen by Variety. “Thanks to his creative vision, Sky customers in Italy, and across the group, have benefitted from a string of award-winning and critically acclaimed Italian Sky Originals including ‘Devils,’ ‘ZeroZeroZero’ and ‘Speravo De Morì Prima’ with new projects ‘Django,’ ‘Il Re’ and ‘Blocco 181’ to come in 2022. Over recent years the strength of our original content pipeline has allowed Sky Italia to retain and attract new customers, supporting the overall growth strategy of the group.”