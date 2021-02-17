Sky Studios, Gaumont Team For Original German Comedy ‘The Wasp,’ With ‘Goodbye Lenin’ Actor Florian Lukas

Sky Studios and Gaumont have teamed on “The Wasp,” the first Sky original comedy to be produced for Sky Deutschland.

The six-part series follows Eddie Frotzke, a fallen professional dart player who, after a prolonged career slump, wants to return to his former glory. With the help of his old buddy Nobbe, also a rusty dart pro but dealing with a drinking habit, Eddie wants to find his way back into life and his career, proving that he was not called “The Wasp” for nothing.

The series is created and written by Jan Berger (“Der Medicus”) and will be directed by Hermine Huntgeburth (“Neue Vahr Süd,” “Männert”). Florian Lukas (“Good Bye Lenin!”) will play Eddie. Andreas Bareiss and Sabine de Mardt are executive producing for Gaumont with Quirin Schmidt for Sky Studios.

Shooting is scheduled to begin later this year. The project is supported by the Film- und Medienstiftung NRW and the Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg.

Quirin Schmidt, executive producer for Sky Studios, said, “With Eddie ‘The Wasp’ Frotzke, Jan Berger has created an extraordinary character who immediately won us over. You’ve got to love the way Eddie, who is actually totally screwed up, fights his way back into the German darts elite with a lot of chutzpah and even more cheeky snark. In doing so he learns more about himself than he can ever imagine. We can’t wait until the first dart flies and are excited to bring viewers inside the crazy world of professional darts with our series.”

Andreas Bareiss, executive producer for Gaumont, said: “Having Florian Lukas in the lead role is a great pleasure for all of us. We are equally proud to have Hermine Huntgeburth on board as our director. Hermine has an unerring feeling for the funny but also touching moments when supposedly ‘little’ people chase big dreams.”

Gaumont is the producer behind current Netflix hit “Lupin.” The company’s German operation Gaumont GmbH, based in Cologne and Berlin, has produced bestselling film adaptation “9 Tage wach” for ProSieben and “Barbaren” for Netflix.

Sky’s original content for Germany includes hit dramas “Das Boot,” “Babylon Berlin” and “Der Pass.” Recently announced projects from Sky Studios in Germany include “The Ibiza Affair,” “Paradiso” and a documentary series on the Wirecard scandal.