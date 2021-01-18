Sky, Studiocanal Ink Feature Film Deal Covering ‘Supernova,’ ‘Last Letter From Your Lover’ – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Sky picks up hundreds of hours of Studiocanal feature film content; Banijay aims to raise domestic abuse awareness; GoQuest Media picks pair of Serbian drama series; Oble finds a home on Viu Middle East for “The Outbreak”; Abacus Media Rights snags Kate Beckinsale-narrated dog show doc; Walter Presents acquires three French Canadian series; and Eccho Rights sends a slate of Korean dramas to upstart Turkish streamer Exxen.

FILM

Sky and Studiocanal have closed a deal that will see the French production outfit’s upcoming feature film slate, as well as a raft of films from the company’s catalog, made available across Sky’s services including Sky Q and to Now TV customers who have Cinema Pass.

Included in the deal are “Supernova,” starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci; “The Last Letter From Your Lover,” the feature adaptation of JoJo Moyes’ popular novel; “Gunpowder Milkshake,” starring Karen Gillan; and “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy. The films will be made available to Sky customers after their theatrical runs have concluded.

Other key titles from Studiocanal’s back catalog included in the deal are the “Paddington” films, “Legend,” “The Imitation Game,” “Logan Lucky” and “The Hurt Locker,” among others.

FORMATS

Banijay has announced it will work to raise awareness around domestic abuse using two newly-secured formats: Italian series “Crimes of Passion,” from original producers La Bastoggi, and a new original production “Love You To Death” from Swedish production shingle Jarowskij.

Described as a high-end docu-fiction series, Rai 3’s “Crimes of Passion” has been on Italian TV since 2007 and focuses on femicide, using archive footage and reconstructions to retell harrowing stories of domestic violence and show the lasting impact it can have. “Love You To Death” will air on SVT in Sweden and uses testimonials from victims to highlight the multitude of forms that domestic abuse can take.

Both formats are available from Banijay Rights.

Love You To Death Credit: Banijay

DISTRIBUTION

Indie distribution company GoQuest Media and Serbian telco Srbija have closed a distribution deal for two new series, spy thriller “Civil Servant” and mystery drama “Debt to the Sea.”

Produced by Telekom Srbija and Film Danas, “Civil Servant” is directed by Miroslav Lekic and Ivan Zivkovic and produced by Predrag Antonijevic, director and producer of Serbia’s 2021 Oscar submission “Dara of Jasenovac.” It turns on a Serbian Secret Service agent struggling to fulfil his duties while attempting to discover a well-hidden truth.

“Debt to the Sea” is produced by Telekom Srbija and Monte Royal Pictures International and directed by Goran Gajic. The arrival of a stranger in a coastal city sets off a series of events that shakes the local community, which is forced to reconcile with its past.

Civil Servant Credit: Branumir Milovanovic

*****

Paris-based production and distribution company Oble has partnered with Viu Middle East to distribute French-Canadian series “The Outbreak” across the Middle East.

Set in Montreal, and produced before the COVID-19 pandemic, the series follows an infectious disease specialist as she faces a coronavirus outbreak wreaking havoc on society at large as well as in her own private life.

In addition to the Viu Middle East deal, Oble had previously closed deals for the show with Start in Russia and TV2 in Hungary, among the 16 territories where the series is now available.

DOCUMENTARY

Abacus Media Rights has picked up international distribution rights for the Kate Beckinsale-narrated documentary “Best Dog India,” produced by Blue Ant Media company Beach House Pictures.

Dixie Chan and Donovan Chan direct the feature, with the latter joined by Jocelyn Little and Geraldine Orrock as executive producers. “Best Dog India” follows prize-seeking dog owners who participate in the Kennel Club of India’s nationwide tournament to select the country’s top pooch.

Best Dog India Credit: Abacus Media Rights

ACQUISITION

Non-English language streaming platform Walter Presents has picked up three French-language series from Quebec production company Pixcom.

Included in the deal are “The Wall – Cover Your Tracks” and “Le Monstre,” headed to the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video channel, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Roku in the U.S., and “Beyond Appearances” which is now available to stream on All 4 in the U.K. and headed to TVNZ in New Zealand later this year.

“The Wall – Cover Your Tracks” is distributed by Beta and Cineflix Rights, “Le Monstre” by Mediawan Group and “Beyond Appearances” by ZDFE.

TV SALES

Eccho Rights has secured a deal sending more than 150 hours of South Korean drama content to upstart Turkish streaming platform Exxen, where it will fill out a dedicated K-Drama strand to satisfy Turkish audiences’ long standing taste for Korean content.

The deal includes three series from Eccho Rights parent company CJ ENM – “Cheese in the Trap,” “It’s Okay That’s Love” and “Tunnel,” and another four from SBS – “Giant,” “Brilliant Legacy,” “The Inheritors” and “Pretty Ugly,” in addition to the latter’s 2020 K Pop Festival, headlined by supergroup BTS.