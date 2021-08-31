Sky Reveals ‘Hawking: Can You Hear Me?’ Release Date, First-Look Image – Global Bulletin

PREMIERE

Sky will premiere its upcoming Sky Original documentary “Hawking: Can You Hear Me?”, described as the human story behind one of the 20th century’s best known scientific minds, Stephen Hawking, on Sept. 20. The broadcaster has also shared a new first-look image – a family photograph made available to the public for the first time – to accompany the announcement. In the photo, Professor Hawking can be seen with his then wife Jane and children Robert and Lucy on their California estate in 1974.

The documentary will feature interviews and archival footage provided by family and colleagues, many of whom are speaking publicly for the first time since Hawking’s death in 2018. Rather than focusing on Dr. Hawking’s tremendous achievements in cosmology, the feature examines the human cost of generational genius. Contributors include Hawking’s children Robert, Lucy and Tim, his first wife Jane, and several renowned scientists who were influenced by Hawking’s life and work.

“After more than five years collaborating with the late Stephen Hawking and his close family and friends, and with exclusive access to their family archive, we have finally been able to tell his extraordinary story from the inside, by the people who really knew him,” said Emmy and Bafta-winning producer Anthony Geffen.

“Hawking: Can You Hear Me?” is produced for Sky by Atlantic Productions. Oliver Twinch directed.

DOCUMENTARY

BBC Studios Documentary Unit has commissioned “Grenfell: The Untold Story,” a new feature-length documentary for Channel 4 which uses previously unpublished footage shot by the tower’s artist in residence to provide a new perspective on one of the most tragic fires in modern U.K. history. Constantine Gras, a community artist who filmed much of the tower’s £10 million ($13.78 million) refurbishment in the years before the fire, including the use of highly combustible cladding applied to the building’s exterior. Gras also documented the efforts of the Grenfell Residents Group to raise concerns with the property’s landlord, the TMO, about the work being done on the towers at that time. “Grenfell: The Untold Story” will air on Channel 4 on Wednesday, Sept. 8th. It’s directed by James Newton and produced by Daisy Ayliffe with Kirsty Cunningham and Jessie Versluys on as executive producers.

Grenfell The Untold Story Credit: BBC Studios Documentary Unit

TRAINING

Bipoc TV & Film has launched a new Showrunner Training Bootcamp workshop for mid to upper-level writers and creators working in Canada. Executive producer Anthony Q. Farrel will lead the Bootcamp, which will feature several guest instructors and panelists from the U.S. and Canadian industries. The program will train up to 50 Canadian Bipoc – Black, Indigenous or people of color – writers on topics such as best practices in managing and staffing their writing rooms, managing production and post-production schedules, and managing relationships with stakeholders, including production companies and broadcasters. To qualify, candidates must have or have had a TV or web series in development with a Canadian broadcaster or production company, a minimum of a co-producer credit on a Canadian TV or web series, or a story editor credit on an animated series. The Bootcamp was co-designed by writer and producer, Jinder Oujla-Chalmers with support from Bipoc TV & Film, and will be accepting applications through Sept. 19.

APPOINTMENT

Main Event Media, and All3Media America company, has promoted Stephanie Valentin to VP of creative development and production. Valentin’s previous credits include Roku’s recently launched “Eye Candy,” which she developed and co-executive produced based on Nippon TV’s original Japanese format “Sukkori Sweets,” “Celebrity Call Center” for E! and “While Black” for Snapchat. Valentin has been with the company since 2017, having previously worked at TV O Povo in Brazil.