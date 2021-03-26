Sky Ups Jamie Morris to Director of Programs For U.K., Ireland

Comcast-backed pay-TV operator Sky has promoted director of program strategy Jamie Morris to director of programs, effectively making him the deputy to Zai Bennett, managing director of content for the U.K. and Ireland.

In his his new role, Morris will assume responsibility for commissioning and acquiring content alongside Bennett and the genre directors at Sky. Morris led on the set up of and commissioning for the Sky factual channels before Poppy Dixon, director of factual, joined last year. He will retain responsibility for scheduling and overall program strategy across Sky’s portfolio of channels.

“As our portfolio of services has grown, in large part driven by Jamie, we now originate in all the key genres,” Bennett said in an internal note to staff, seen by Variety. “Jamie and his team perform a pivotal role in designing and managing the individual content brands and his insight in to what we need across the services for our customers is key to our success.

“We aren’t changing any of our commissioning processes or routines, but this change will mean that we can make sure programming decisions continue to be made quickly and effectively across all genres,” continued Bennett. “Jamie will continue to work closely with the genre directors in the content and studios teams as well as the wider marketing, PR, social, operational and merchandising teams to deliver big hits for our customers as part of our Sky portfolio.”

Bennett also confirmed Elizabeth Rowlands in the role of director of content compliance and policy. “This is a reflection of the role she plays within the content team and the pivotal function her team perform, particularly with more Sky content brands than ever and the addition of regulatory management to her remit,” Bennett said. “Elizabeth and her team also support Sky Sports, Sky Media and represents Sky externally with Ofcom. Elizabeth is a fantastic leader who has built a high performing and inclusive team.”