Sky Italia Appoints Vodafone’s Andrea Duilio as New CEO – Global Bulletin

APPOINTMENT

Sky Italia has confirmed the rumored appointment of Andrea Duilio as the company’s new CEO, set to take office Sept. 6 of this year reporting directly to Stephen van Rooyen, Sky CEO for the U.K. and Europe. Last week, Reuters reported that Duilio had emerged as the top candidate in the company’s search to replace Maximo Ibarra, who stepped down from his role as CEO at Sky Italia in April.

Duilio joins Sky from Vodafone Italia where he spent two decades working in the company’s Business Unit Consumer. In 2018, as digital director at Vodafone, he spearheaded the company’s digital transformation and later took on the role of director of commercial operations. Since December 2020, he has been director of Vodafone’s Business Unit Consumer.

“I am delighted to welcome Andrea Duilio as the new CEO of Sky Italia and to work with him in carrying out our ambitious development plans,” said van Rooyen in a statement. “Duilio’s experience will give an important push to the innovation and growth of Sky Italia, completing the transition towards a leaner and integrated business model with the group.”

STREAMING

The Walt Disney Company EMEA has greenlit a new romantic comedy action thriller, “Wedding Season,” to be produced as a Star Original for the company’s Disney Plus streaming platform. Clocking in at eight episodes, the series is described as a genre-busting romance about a mismatched couple that can’t stay away from one another. It is produced by Dancing Ledge Productions with Chris Carey, Laurence Bowen and Toby Bruce executive producing. The series’ screenplays are written by Olivier Lyttleton (“Cheaters”) and will be directed by George Kane (“Timewasters”), with production set to kick off this fall.