Sky Arts Sets First Ad-Funded Program ‘My Greatest Shot’ With Zinc Media and Adobe (EXCLUSIVE)

“My Greatest Shot,” a six-part series that reveals the stories behind some of the world’s most iconic photographs, will be the first ad-funded program on the Sky Arts channel.

Produced by Zinc Communicate, Zinc Media Group’s branded content division, and Zinc’s factual producer Tern Television, “My Greatest Shot” was developed in partnership with Adobe Photoshop Lightroom. It is Adobe’s first ad-funded program out of the U.K.

The program takes the audience behind the lens to meet the people who created the photographs, including Martin Parr, Emily Garthwaite, Harry Borden, Hayley Benoit, Charlie Waite and Alexandra Robins. The photographers reveal their personal journeys as well as the story, planning and vision behind the photograph in question. In each half-hour episode, the series explores two celebrated photos from one classic theme: travel, street, portrait, landscape, food and animals.

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts, said: “Photography is about the most accessible art form but also in many ways the hardest to really nail. ‘My Greatest Shot’ is the perfect platform for some of the world’s best photographers to provide some tips and inspiration for budding photographers everywhere.”

“My Greatest Shot” was ordered by Benedetta Pinelli at Sky Arts and Simon Morris, Adobe senior director of marketing and digital media for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Morris said: “While our tools are powerful for professionals, they’re accessible to anyone with a story to tell, and Lightroom is the perfect example of this. We hope our latest partnership with Sky Arts, and the themes, creativity and personalities in the program, inspire people to try and produce their own greatest shot.”

The series is executive produced by Harry Bell, managing director of Tern Television at Zinc Media.

Bell said: “It’s a secret life behind the lens. How do they tell stories in a single shot about how we live, the challenges we face and the dreams we hope for? Celebrating some of the world’s best photographs we couldn’t have better partners to bring this to the screen than Sky Arts and Adobe.”

Sky Arts have created a social community to support the series and a collaboration arranged by Zinc Communicate with multi-platform photojournalism and culture title Huck will further amplify it. Zinc has also produced a bespoke TV commercial that will air on Sky channels during the series run.

Dominic de Terville, director of branded content and audio, Zinc Media Group, added: “This Sky Arts TV series provides Adobe with a new communications platform offering great potential for roll-out to their other key markets. It’s packed with consumer takeout and authentically heroes Adobe Lightroom as a key tool for any photographer. It’s truly inspiring to see market leading brands also leading the way in content-led, smart marketing communications.”