Filmarket Hub’s Sitges Pitchbox Announces Mentors for First Showrunners LAB

For the seventh consecutive year, the Filmarket Hub platform and Catalonia’s Sitges Festival are co-organizing the Sitges Pitchbox, an international pitching event focused on genre feature films and series currently in development.

New this year, the traditional pitching competition will be complemented by the Showrunners LAB, an introductory and advisory seminar on the role of showrunner in series production. Prominent showrunners from the U.S., Scandinavia and Spain will offer up firsthand knowledge of their craft and advise aspiring young professionals interested in the field.

Filmarket Hub have confirmed that Nick Antosca from the U.S. and Teresa Fernández-Valdés from Spain will make up two-thirds of its mentorship group, with a third to be confirmed soon.

Antosca is a screenwriter, producer and writer who has spent most of his professional career working in genre. His credits include HBO’s “Channel Zero” – which he created – and “Hannibal,” “Believe” and “The Act.” He also co-wrote the soon-to-be released feature film “Antlers,” based on one of his original short stories and produced by Guillermo del Toro, a Sitges legend.

Fernández-Valdés is co-founder, with Ramón Campos, of Spanish production company Bambú Producciones, one of the country’s most prolific TV indies. Major successes at the company include “Velvet,” “Cocaine Coast” and Netflix’s first Spanish Original “Cable Girls.” The company is also behind Apple TV Plus’ first Spanish original, the Miami-set thriller “Now and Then.” Bambú is also currently producing “A Private Affair,” its first Amazon Original, starring French superstar Jean Reno.

Each of the five selected series projects will be invited to attend the Showrunners LAB which, in addition to the one-on-one meetings, will host a series of masterclasses exploring the primary characteristics and most popular international models of showrunning, highlighting and contrasting commonalities and differences between regions, as well as a presentation of several case studies. The Showrunners LAB is supported and co-organized by Europa Creativa Desk – MEDIA Catalunya.

This year’s Sitges Pitchbox call for submissions is open until Sept. 7, when five European scripted series and five international features will be selected to pitch and meet representatives from major international companies in a series of one-on-one meetings. Executives from Elle Driver, Exile Content Studio, Globalgate, Red Arrow Studios, Showrunner Films, The Mediapro Studio, The Project, Wild Bunch, XYZ Films and Yellow Veil Pictures have all already confirmed their participation.

In addition to the meetings, pitchings and LAB, four cash prizes are on the line which will be awarded to the top presented projects to support their ongoing development. €5,000 ($5,915) will be awarded to the top feature film project with two runners up each receiving €1,000 ($1,183). The top scripted series project will receive €2,500 ($2,957).