Former Shine France Boss Thierry Lachkar Named CEO of ITV Studios France

Thierry Lachkar, the former boss of Shine France, has been named CEO of ITV Studios France, whose biggest hits include local adaptations of “The Voice” and “Four Weddings.”

Lachkar will be taking the helm at the label with a focus on building and growing the company, whose shows air on France’s leading broadcasters and platforms. ITV Studios France has also delivered the talent show “Spectaculaire,” a co-production for France 2, and “Nabilla: Sans Filtre,” a co-production for Amazon Prime Video.

Lachkar is the former CEO and founder of Shine France where he spearheaded popular shows prior to the company’s merger with ITV Studios France. Lachkar also worked on the critically-acclaimed drama series “The Tunnel” and founded the French production company, Deeply Superficial, which has seen success with formats like “Surprise Sur Prise,” “RTL Pop Rock Arena” and “W9 Urban Arena.” Deeply Superficial’s development slate will now be co-developed, co-produced and pitched by ITV Studios France.

“I’m extremely excited with this opportunity to join ITV Studios and to lead the successful team at ITV Studios France,” said Lachkar, who will take up the role from Dec. 13 and will be reporting to Lisa Perrin, managing director of international productions.

“It’s going to be a real pleasure to work across such a dynamic portfolio of shows, in particular ‘The Voice’ – which plays a unique part in my own career story, as I helped launch it in France,” said the executive, adding that he’ll also be developing new shows to bring to the French Market.

Perrin said: “Thierry has immense experience, having launched and built the Shine France business from scratch. I believe he will provide the creative credibility and flair to bolster and grow ITV Studios France.”