‘Sex and the City’ Revival ‘And Just Like That’ to Bow on HBO Max in December

“And Just Like That,” the next chapter of the “Sex and the City” franchise, will bow on HBO Max in December, it was revealed at the HBO Max Europe launch event on Tuesday.

The series, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Fellow “Sex and the City” alum Kim Cattrall is not returning as Samantha Jones.

The series is currently filming in New York and includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Executive producers also include Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

The HBO series “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell. The original series premiered on HBO in 1998 and ran for six seasons until 2004.

The show was made into two films, “Sex and the City” in 2008 and “Sex and the City 2” in 2010. A prequel series starring AnnaSophia Robb, “The Carrie Diaries,” also premiered on the CW in 2013.

The series won several awards including seven Primetime Emmys, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Directors Guild of America Awards.