Series Mania Postpones 2021 Edition to Late August

Series Mania, the TV drama showcase held in Lille, France, is postponing its 2021 edition to Aug. 26-Sept. 2 due to the pandemic. It’s the second time the event changes dates. Series Mania was initially scheduled to take place in late March before being pushed by two months to May 28 to June 5.

The Series Mania Forum will run Aug. 30-Sept. 1. The edition will have hybrid component as well with Series Mania Digital, the online platform, complementing the live event for this who may not be able to travel.

“We are beyond grateful to the Hauts-de-France region and the city of Lille who have worked tirelessly to help us secure these dates in August and September,” said Rodolphe Belmer, Series Mania’s president.

“Everyone involved is keenly aware of the importance of Series Mania as the place where television series begin, as well as the value of an in-person physical event. I cannot begin to thank everyone enough, and just as important, I can’t wait to welcome everyone to Lille,” said Belmer.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, said the new dates gives the organizers the confidence that they “will be able to once again focus on (their) original mission of bringing people together in a friendly, in-person, networking environment. And now, most of all, a safe and healthy environment thanks to the vaccine.”

“Of all industries, the entertainment business is first and foremost a people business and what better way to gather once again after many months of separation than to celebrate in Lille with face-to-face meetings, world premiere screenings, and much more,” said Herszberg.

Last year’s Series Mania was turned into a full digital event due to the pandemic and the online platform was used by professionals to pitch series and participate in panels. It was the first big event in Europe to announce and launch a virtual marketplace. The 2019 edition of Series Mania, meanwhile, had gathered 3,000 delegates from around the world in Lille.