Series Mania Reveals 21 Forum Exclusives Titles From 19 Countries

Series Mania, the annual series jamboree at Lille, France, has revealed 21 high-end series from 19 countries that will be part of its Forum Exclusives strand.

Seven of these titles are world premieres, a new record since the creation of the Forum in 2013, Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania (Aug. 26 – Sept. 2), and Francesco Capurro, director of Series Mania Forum (Aug. 30 – Sept. 1), said on Thursday.

The 21 Forum Exclusives have been selected by Series Mania’s artistic director Frédéric Lavigne and his team and will be available to screen exclusively to registered participants at the on-site screening room and on the Series Mania Digital platform from Aug. 30 through Sept. 18. These high-end worldwide series are produced and/or distributed by leading international distributors including Banijay Rights, Beta Films, About Premium Content, Keshet International, Newen Connect, SND, Zodiac Pictures and Inter Medya.

The world premieres include “Algiers Confidential” (France/Germany), a Watch Next Media in co-production with Eikin Media, distributed by About Premium Content; “Doce” (Portugal) produced by Santa Rita Filmes; “L’Ora”(Italy/France), produced by Indiana Production, Squareone Productions and SND, who also distributes; and “New Heights” (Switzerland), produced by Zodiac Pictures.

Also among the world premieres are “Pandore” (Belgium), produced by Artémis Productions (Belgique), in co-production with the Series Fund FWB-RTBF and distributed by About Premium Content; “The Amazing Grace Of Σ” (Taiwan), produced by Rosebud Production Co; and “The Spectacular” (The Netherlands), produced by Pupkin and distributed by Newen Connect.

The other selected titles include “A Love For Dilemma” (China) from Shanghai Linmon Pictures, distributed by Iqiyi International Singapore; “Aftertaste” (Australia) from Closer Productions, distributed by ABC Commercial; “Echos” (Germany) from Neuesuper, in co-production with Joyn, distributed by Beta Film GmbH; “Ever After” (Italy) from Indigo Film, distributed by About Premium Content; “Hit Parade” (Brazil) from Kuarup, distributed by Caren Moy; and “Interrupted” (Turkey) from TIMS&B Productions, distributed by Inter Medya.

Also among the selections are “Journey” (Iceland) from Glassriver, distributed by Keshet International; “Mental” (Russia) from 1-2-3 Production; “RFDS, Royal Flying Doctor Service” (Australia) from Endemol Shine, distributed by Banijay Rights; “Way Over Me” (Canada) from ALSO Productions, distributed by Attraction Distribution; “The Family” (Serbia) from Firefly Productions; “The Hunt For Salamander” (Bulgaria) from Nova Broadcasting Group; “Threesome” (Sweden) from Yellow Bird, distributed by Eccho Rights; and “Who Killed The Good Man” (Taiwan) from Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation.