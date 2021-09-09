Series Mania TV Festival to Host 2022 Edition in March

Following a delayed yet successful 2021 edition held last week, Series Mania will switch back to its usual spring slot in 2022. The next edition will take place March 18-25 in Lille, France.

The event’s industry sidebar, the Series Mania Forum, will be held March 22-24. The Lille Dialogues, a one-day summit that brings together European lawmakers and international TV industry leaders, will take place March 24.

“As we close the doors to this fantastic 2021 edition, we warmly thank the public and the professionals who came in large numbers here, but also want to salute the tremendous welcome from the city of Lille and the unwavering support of the Hauts-de-France Region, a territory committed to the audiovisual sector,” said Herszberg.

“We are delighted to be announcing our new dates for 2022 and look forward to returning to the month of March, which is the perfect timeframe for Series Mania,” said the executive.

Series Mania’s latest edition, which took place both physically and virtually, garnered 54,000 admissions, and included 20,000 participants — 2,500 of which were accredited guests from 66 countries. As many as 40 series projects were pitched during the Forum.

“In terms of our final numbers, I am proud to note that they reflect our goal of making Series Mania one of the leading events of the audiovisual industry,” said Herszberg.

She pointed out the “Lille Dialogues welcomed four Ministers of Culture, as well as a European commissioner, and key executives from many of today’s leading entertainment companies.”