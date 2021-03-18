‘It’s a Sin’ Creator Russell T. Davies to Receive 2021 Canneseries Excellence Award

Fresh off the success of HBO Max release “It’s a Sin,” which built on the achievement of 2019’s “Years and Years,” Welsh writer-showrunner-producer Russell T. Davies is set to receive the 2021 Canneseries Excellence Award.

The plaudit will be presented to Davies on March 23 during an online conversation hosted by Canneseries, the Cannes International Series Festival, French pay TV giant Canal Plus and online news site Konbini. The ceremony takes place one day after “It’s a Sin” bows in exclusivity in France on Canal Plus.

The award ceremony itself renews a connection between Davies and Canneseries after “Years and Years” world premiered at the 2nd edition of Canneseries in April 2019, receiving a sustained and thunderous standing applause with left Davies, sitting in attendance, marveled by the enthusiasm of the audience.

“I didn’t realize that it’s the first time it’s being given to a showrunner. And I completely agree, not with me but with recognizing the job,” Davies commented on the Canneseries Excellence Award.

“I devoted my life to television, I love television, I love how much Canneseries promotes television and the night I spent there at the ‘Years and Years’ premiere, we will never forget. It was the most extraordinary night. The applause, the joy!”

“What strikes us the most with him is how much of an auteur can be found at the heart of his shows. His vision, his sense of drama and his writing are unique,” added Canneseries artistic director Albin Lewi.

Lewi went on: “He is an unparalleled storyteller and the quality of his entire body of work, often matching his personal commitments, remains unrivaled. He creates art works that are both personal and challenging but smart enough to speak to a large audience.”

The Canneseries Award announcement comes two days after the U.K.’s The Royal Television Society honored Davies with its RTS Outstanding Achievement Award. Davies was also the unquestioned star of this month’s Berlinale Series and its Market, “It’s a Sin” playing in the Berlin Festival’s main drama series strand.

Davies also delivered the Berlinale Series Market keynote, hosted by Variety. It focused largely on “It’s a Sin,” originally broadcast on the U.K.’s Channel 4 and an intoxicating queer coming of age story set in a 1980s London where the sense of joy, community and immense life potential of close gay friends is cut short by AIDs.