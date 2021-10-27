Royal Television Society Sets In-Person 2022 Program Awards, Calls for Diversity

The U.K.’s Royal Television Society (RTS) has opened entries for the RTS Program Awards 2022, in partnership with Audio Network.

After a pandemic-forced hybrid event this year, the 2022 edition will take place in-person at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on March 29.

The RTS said in a statement: “In line with all RTS awards, the society stresses the need for all organizations to show awareness when selecting entries of the need for recognizing diversity in our industry and in our wider community.”

Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” was the leader at this year’s awards with three wins.

Two of the award categories have been renamed, including RTS Network of the Year, previously known as RTS Channel of the Year, which recognizes the performance of a single broadcast channel, network or streaming service; and Limited Series replaces the Mini Series category, which highlights self-contained drama series with a closed-ended story arc.

Awards will be given in 31 categories across: Single Drama; Drama Series; Limited Series; Soap and Continuing Drama; Writer – Drama; Scripted Comedy; Entertainment; Comedy Entertainment; Writer – Comedy; Actor (Female); Actor (Male); Entertainment Performance; Comedy Performance (Female); Comedy Performance (Male); Presenter; Breakthrough Award; History; Science and Natural History; Arts; Single Documentary; Documentary Series; Formatted Popular Factual; Daytime Program; Children’s Program; Live Event; Sports Program; Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit; RTS Network of the Year; Judges’ Award and the Outstanding Achievement Award.

Awards chair Kenton Allen, who is also CEO of Big Talk Productions, said: “It has been an incredibly challenging year, possibly the most difficult production environment any of us have experienced in our lifetimes. Despite this, the phenomenal creative talents of the entire U.K. industry, both in front of and behind the camera have managed to produce a remarkable year of record breaking, genre‐defining programming, avidly consumed by audiences all over the world. A remarkable achievement given the exceptional circumstances. We are very much looking forward to reviewing the entries and celebrating everyone’s passion, professionalism and immense dedication in March.”

Entries are now being accepted for programs and performances that have been broadcast or streamed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021.