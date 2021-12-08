Romain Bessi Appointed Newen Studios CEO, Succeeding Bibiane Godfroid

Newen Studios CEO, Bibiane Godfroid, is stepping down from the TF1 Group-owned production and distribution company.

Romain Bessi, who is currently managing director of the banner, has been appointed CEO and will start Jan. 31.

Bessi has been driving Newen Studios’s international expansion since joining the company from the Canal Plus Group in 2018. Bessi started heading TF1 Studio in 2019 and began spearheading all of Newen Studios’ operations earlier this year.

Over the last three years, Newen Studios has transformed itself from a French-centric production company into one of Europe’s leading players in content creation. Newen has a presence in eight countries through Newen France (France), Newen Connect and TF1 Studio (France, U.K.), Reel One (Canada, U.K., U.S.), iZen (Spain, U.K.), De Mensen (Belgium), Tuvalu (Netherlands), Blue Spirit (France and Canada), Ringside Studios (U.K.) and Flare Film (Germany).

“The last few years have witnessed the transformation of Newen Studios into a dynamic, major established player, with a diversified mix of genres, geographies and activities,” said Bessi.

“Our talents, and their complementarity, are our strength and provide the perfect mix for us to continue to develop. Together we will further develop the Group, with ambition and kindness, while staying true to our authentic European roots and our core mission: create the best stories and bring them to the rest of the world,” added the executive.

Godfroid joined Newen in 2015, when the TF1 Group, France’s leading commercial channel, took a 70% stake in the company. She was appointed CEO of Newen when the TF1 group bought out the banner’s remaining stake in 2018 and played an active role in boosting Newen Studios’ move into content production. She will now be developing new personal projects, according to the TF1 Group.

Godfroid said she was able to “explore new avenues, and create new content” during her six-year tenure at the company.

“Thanks to the teams at Newen Studios, both in France and internationally, Newen Studios is today one of Europe’s foremost producers and distributors,” said Godefroid, who added that she will “stay in close touch with the audiovisual industry and its talents.”

Gilles Pélisson, TF1 Group’s chairman and CEO, said Godefroid’s “vision and talent have enabled Newen Studios become an established player in the audiovisual industry, in France and now internationally too.”

Pelisson added that Bessi’s “background, experience and professionalism uniquely qualify him to continue driving Newen Studios forward and strengthen ties with broadcasters and platforms in France and abroad.”