Rob Delaney, Alice Eve Join Cast of Amazon Studios’ ‘The Power,’ From ‘Chernobyl’ Producer Sister

Rob Delaney (“Catastrophe”) and Alice Eve (“Belgravia”) have joined the cast of Amazon Studios’ upcoming drama thriller “The Power” as recurring guest stars.

Edwina Findley (“Treme”), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and Simbi Ajikawo (“Top Boy”) also feature in the cast as recurring guest stars alongside series regulars Zrinka Cvitešić (“London Spy”), Archie Rush (“Black Mirror”) and Gerrison Machado (“Prank”) and Pietra Castro (“Jingle Bell Bride”).

Previously announced cast members include Leslie Mann, Auli’i Cravalho, Tim Robbins, John Leguizamo, Eddie Marsan and Daniela Vega.

“The Power,” is a 10-part series based on Naomi Alderman’s international bestselling novel of the same name, produced by Sister (“Chernobyl,” “Giri/Haji,” “The Split”) for Amazon Studios, with Emmy Award-winning executive producer and director Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”).

In the series, teenage girls around the world develop the power to electrocute people at will. The power is hereditary, inbuilt and can’t be taken away from them. The series follows the cast of characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Moldova, as events lead to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.

“The Power” is adapted for the screen by writer, creator and executive producer Naomi Alderman, writer and executive producer Claire Wilson (“Rocks”), and writer and co-executive producer Sarah Quintrell (“Ellen”), working alongside an all-female writers’ room including Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Rebecca Levene and Whit Anderson. Neasa Hardiman (“Jessica Jones”) and Lisa Gunning (“Nowhere Boy”), join the all-women directing team of Reed Morano, Shannon Murphy (“Babyteeth”) and Ugla Hauksdóttir (“Hanna”).

The series is currently in production. Executive producers also include Jane Featherstone (“Chernobyl”), Naomi de Pear (“Don’t Forget the Driver”) and Reed Morano. The series is produced by Tim Bricknell (“Trust”).