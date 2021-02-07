REinvent Studios’ ‘Trom’ Readies Shoot With Nordic Stars in Faroe Islands (EXCLUSIVE)

REinvent Studios’ anticipated crime series “Trom” is getting ready to shoot in the lush landscapes of the Faroe Islands with a cast packed with Nordic stars, including Ulrich Thomsen (“The New Pope”), Maria Rich (“Follow The Money”) and Olaf Johannessen (“The Exception”).

Based on Jagvan Isaksen’s crime novels, the series is created by Torfinnur Jákupsson and co-written with Donna Sharpe (“West of Liberty”). Kyk Pictures and Truenorth are producing the series which will mark the first crime drama to be created in the Faroe Islands. Shooting will kick off on location in March. Kasper Barfoed (“Dicte: Crime Reporter”) and Davíd Óskar Ólafsson (“The Valhalla Murders”) are on board to direct the series.

The six-part show follows journalist Hannis Martinsson (Ulrich Thomsen), who unexpectedly receives a message from Sonja, his estranged daughter, claiming that her life is in danger. Hannis reluctantly returns home to the Faroes to investigate, and discovers Sonja’s body in the bloody waters of a whale hunt. His search for answers soon brings him into conflict with the local police and uncovers a web of secrets within the close-knit community.

The buzzed-about series was boarded by ZDF and Arte after it was pitched as part of the Berlinale Co-Pro Series.

“‘Trom’ really has everything a REinvent Studios project needs. It is original, unique and at the same time a universal story,” said Rikke Ennis, CEO at REinvent Studios.

“We are extremely excited to carry out this production in close collaboration with Viaplay and hope to offer audiences a crime-series with an edge and characters unlike what they’ve seen before,” said Ennis.

Helene Aurø, the sales and marketing director at REinvent International Sales, said the company had “very high expectations for the series” which has “already caught the attention of several international buyers.”

“I am sure ‘Trom’ will position itself among the most popular Nordic series ever produced,” added Aurø.

Part of a big REinvent slate, including “Outlier” and “Margrete – Queen of the North” – which makes it one of Scandinavia’s most prominent companies at the upcoming Berlinale Series Market, “Trom” will be the next Viaplay original from Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), and is being supported by the Nordisk Film & TV Fond, the Faroese Film Institute and European Union’s Media Programme.