Rebel Wilson to Host U.S. Adaptation of Dog Grooming Format ‘Pooch Perfect’ For ABC

“Pitch Perfect” and “Cats” star Rebel Wilson will host a U.S. version of hit dog grooming format “Pooch Perfect” for ABC.

An original idea from Beyond Productions U.K., an Australian version aired on Seven Network in 2020, also hosted by Wilson, and a U.K. version is currently on air on BBC One, hosted by Sheridan Smith.

The eight-episode series will showcase 10 of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants, competing in a series of outrageous themed challenges.

Each week on “Pooch Perfect,” teams will compete in the ‘Immunity Puppertunity challenge,’ where one team will earn immunity from elimination. Then, in the ‘Ultimutt Challenge’ showdown, the remaining teams will face off in a grooming transformation, which they will show off on a dogwalk.

Television personality Lisa Vanderpump, celebrity dog groomer Jorge Bendersky and veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris serve as the trio of all-star judges, who will vote one team back to the doghouse every week. In the season finale, the top three teams compete for a cash prize and the “Pooch Perfect” first place trophy.

“Pooch Perfect” is produced by Beyond Media Rights Limited. Elan Gale, Sonya Wilkes and Rebel Wilson serve as executive producers. Nicole Anthony, Mike Rosen, Carley Simpson and Matthew Silverberg serve as co-executive producers.

The series is scheduled to air this spring on ABC. A premiere date will be announced soon.

Also coming up for Wilson is U.K. feature film “The Almond and the Seahorse,” which marks the actor’s first non-comedy role and sees her starring alongside Charlotte Gainsbourg. The film turns on an archaeologist and an architect who fight to re-imagine a future after traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love.