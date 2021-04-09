Prince Philip: BBC Sets Up Complaints Line For ‘Too Much TV Coverage’ of Duke’s Death

The BBC has set up a dedicated complaints page for viewers fed up with its own blanket coverage of the death of Prince Philip.

“We’re receiving complaints about too much TV coverage of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” reads a statement on the BBC Complaints page, which invites disgruntled viewers to submit their email address to register a complaint.

Shortly after news of the prince’s death broke at noon local time on Friday, the BBC was swift in clearing its entire schedule up to 6 p.m. Later in the day, primetime programs such as the “MasterChef” final — not to mention cult favorite “Gardeners’ World” on BBC Two — were also pulled to make way for news specials and tribute programs for the 99-year-old duke.

Evening programs on the BBC, across many of its channels, included “HRH The Duke of Edinburgh Remembered” as well as two airings of “A Tribute to HRH Duke of Edinburgh,” which featured interviews with Prince Charles and Princess Anne, presumably carried out shortly after his death.

On BBC Four, as of 10:45 p.m. Friday evening, there appears simply a blank screen that reads “Programs on BBC Four have been suspended. Please switch to BBC One for a major news report.”

ITV’s primetime schedule was not far off, with specials including “Prince Philip: Fondly Remembered” and “Prince Philip: A Royal Life” alongside ongoing news coverage.

Elsewhere, although it programmed a few hours of Prince Philip coverage earlier in the evening, Channel 4 received some heat for keeping its major Friday night shows — including “Gogglebox” as well as “The Circle” final — on air.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said on Friday evening: “As an alternative public service broadcaster Channel 4 also has a duty to offer an alternative to others and, whilst we have marked this sad news appropriately in our schedules and on All 4, we will also continue to offer viewers the majority of our usual peak time schedule including ‘Gogglebox’ and ‘The Circle’ tonight.”

More to come.