BAFTA Names Pippa Harris as VP for Television

BAFTA has appointed Dame Pippa Harris, co-founder of Neal Street Productions, as its VP for television.

She takes over for Greg Dyke, who occupied the role from 2016 until this year. Other VPs for television in the past have included Lord Michael Grade (2004-2010) and former Endemol Shine boss Sophie Turner Laing (2010-2015).

Harris has been closely involved with BAFTA for over 10 years and joined the board as deputy chair of the film committee in 2011. She was made chair of the film committee in 2015, and chair of the Academy in 2018.

BAFTA can appoint up to three VPs, one in each of the three sectors of film, games and television, who serve for up to six years. James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli currently serves as BAFTA’s VP for film, while David Gardner is VP for games.

Said Harris: “I am hugely honoured to have been asked to take on this role as one of BAFTA’s vice presidents. I believe passionately in the work which the charity is doing to widen participation in film, games and television. It is also a pivotal moment for our industry in terms of working in a more sustainable way, and the BAFTA albert consortium has a leading role to play in this. I am thrilled to have the chance to continue actively supporting the organisation in my new role.”

Amanda Berry, chief executive of BAFTA, added: “Pippa is so passionate about BAFTA and has been essential to much of who we are, and what we do, today. Pippa has worked tirelessly to support the BAFTA fundraising campaign, enabling us to realize our dream and redevelop our London headquarters, which will in turn allow us to dramatically expand our new talent activity. Pippa has been actively involved in many of our talent initiatives including Elevate, Breakthrough and our scholarship schemes, making sure that talented people get the recognition and support to achieve their potential, and ensuring a more representative future for our industries.”

Krishnendu Majumdar, chair of BAFTA, added: “Since 2014, I have served on BAFTA’s board with Pippa. I was deputy chair to her in 2019, and then in my first year as chair in 2020, Pippa was my deputy. I have come to know and truly admire Pippa for her outstanding leadership, endless empathy, shining creativity and fierce determination.”

Harris recently chaired BAFTA’s taskforce examining sexual harassment and bullying in the industry.

She formed Neal Street Productions in 2003 alongside Sam Mendes and Caro Newling. The company’s recent work includes “The Lehman Trilogy” for the National Theatre, as well as the multi-award winning “1917,” which Harris produced.

For television, Pippa is executive producer on the BBC’s “Call the Midwife” as well as “Britannia.” Other credits include “Penny Dreadful” and “The Hollow Crown.” She is a former head of drama commissioning for the BBC.