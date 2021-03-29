Piers Morgan Slams CBS Over Sharon Osbourne Controversy, Woody Allen Interview

Piers Morgan has further fueled the fire around his friend Sharon Osbourne’s controversial exit from CBS show “The Talk.”

A day after he stoked the controversies surrounding Meghan Markle and Osbourne, Morgan has criticized CBS over the network’s handling of the matter. In his latest column for U.K. tabloid The Daily Mail, Morgan refers to an incident from four years ago where Osbourne’s former “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood allegedly defended comedian George Lopez over supposedly racist remarks.

“It’s an absolute disgrace and given how Underwood defended HER friend George Lopez when he DID say racist things that were caught on camera, it’s disgustingly hypocritical of her,” Morgan wrote in the column on Monday.

“As is the behaviour of CBS, the Cowardly Broadcasting System, who’ve so pathetically bowed to the woke mob illiberally baying for blood like a bunch of crazed language-policing fascists.”

Morgan goes on to find fault with CBS’ statement that the network released about the heated discussion that Osbourne had with Underwood on “The Talk” episode from March 10.

“How can it even be happening in a country so proud of its First Amendment constitutional right to free speech?,” Morgan asks. “But then, this is the same CBS that allowed Meghan and Harry to spray-gun the British royals and media with all sorts of unsubstantiated, highly damaging garbage, the veracity of which has been unravelling faster than Sharon Osbourne was jettisoned at the altar of politically correct bullshit.”

“This sham of an ‘interview’ was a shameful betrayal of journalistic standards by CBS,” Morgan alleged. “And when it comes to the company’s ‘values’, this is the same CBS which has just given a platform to shamed film director Woody Allen to dismiss serious sex abuse allegations made by his daughter Dylan…They seem to specialize in allowing people to peddle THEIR version of the truth without any regard for what THE truth may be.”