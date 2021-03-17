Piers Morgan’s Meghan Markle Comments Break U.K. Media Regulator’s Complaints Record

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan’s remarks about Meghan Markle is the new record holder for most complaints made to U.K. media regulator Ofcom.

Morgan’s remarks on ITV breakfast show “Good Morning Britain” attracted 57,121 complaints, according to statistics published by Ofcom on Wednesday. This breaks a longstanding record, from 2007, when participants Jade Goody (now deceased) and Danielle Lloyd’s remarks about Indian actor Shilpa Shetty on Channel 4’s “Celebrity Big Brother” drew 44,500 complaints.

Morgan’s remarks on “Good Morning Britain” stemmed from Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Markle said her suicidal feelings did not get much credence from Buckingham Palace. Morgan said, “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

Ofcom launched an investigation into the episode of “Good Morning Britain,” following 41,000 complaints, a number that has since risen.

The presenter subsequently exited the show but stood by his comments.

In 1992, some 30,000 people complained about BBC’s “Ghostwatch,” in the belief that a death at the hands of a ghost depicted in the documentary-style show was real.

More to come.